Fresh Meadows man gets 19 years in prison for bloody rampage that killed wife, injured daughter in 2019: DA

Fresh Meadows resident Jawad Hussain, 60, was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife and injuring his daughter in a 2019 rampage in their family home on 69th Avenue.

Hussain pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter and assault charges before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, on the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2019, Hussain went at his wife Fatima Jawad, 44, and their 18-year-old daughter with multiple knives. According to the charges, the 44-year-old victim was stabbed 46 times and sustained wounds to her torso and extremities, suffering puncture wounds to her lung, liver, large and small intestines.

When the couple’s daughter, 18-year-old Manhor, stepped between the two, she was slashed in her hands and wrists and her right leg. Despite her injuries, the young woman was able to call 911 for help. The teenager told the 911 dispatcher that her father had stabbed her mother. At the time, Hussain grabbed the phone and told the operator that he had trouble with his wife and he just hurt her.

When police arrived at the 69th Avenue apartment, the defendant was standing outside the residence holding two knives. He was taken into custody without incident.

Both women were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where Fatima Jawad died from her extensive injuries later that same day, according to the charges. The couple’s daughter required numerous stitches to her wounds and underwent surgeries to lacerated tendons in the hand — which later lost full sensation — enabling her to regain partial use of her fingers following months of physical therapy.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has now admitted to the stabbing rampage that killed his wife,” Katz said. “This brutal outburst also injured his daughter. A woman is dead and her family grieving and now the defendant will be held accountable.”

Justice Holder sentenced Hussain to 19 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.