St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway receives re-accreditation for vital diabetes self-management program

For the fourth consecutive year, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway has received accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) for its Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) program.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides authorization for accreditation for the program. Pparticipants learn how to effectively manage their diabetes treatment, which is essential in the underserved neighborhoods on the eastern end of the Rockaway Peninsula that have been tormented by healthcare disparities for generations, including a disproportionately high rate of diabetes as well as heart disease and obesity, according to city data.

The program is aimed at teaching best diabetes self-management practices to individuals who are newly diagnosed with diabetes, and those who may need education and support with managing diabetes.

DSMES program participants are supported throughout the process and continue to be supported for up to six months upon completion of the program.

“The specific mission of the DSMES program at St. John’s is to provide quality, comprehensive diabetes self-management education and support to those people on the Rockaway Peninsula and surrounding communities living with and affected by diabetes,” said Lorna Manning, RN, assistant VP of integrated case management and population health. “We believe that improved self-care behaviors, including healthy eating, being active, taking medication, monitoring, problem-solving, healthy coping and reducing risks are key to improved clinical outcomes, avoidance of complications and optimal emotional health.”

To participate in, or to learn more about the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program, call St. John’s Population Health department at 718-869-7100.

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital is the only hospital providing emergency, inpatient and ambulatory care to the densely populated and medically underserved populations of the Rockaways. For more than 110 years, the 257-bed facility provides people with comprehensive preventative, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services, regardless of ability to pay.