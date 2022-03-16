Two northeast Queens seniors die in separate motor vehicle collisions days apart: NYPD

An elderly Oakland Gardens woman on Tuesday was struck and killed by a car that was backing out of a driveway about a block away from her home, according to authorities.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at 73-55 217th St. just after 3:30 p.m. on March 15.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 E350 Mercedes Benz, being operated by an 83-year-old man, was backing out of a garage into the parking lot area of the location when it struck a 75-year-old woman who was standing behind the vehicle, according to the NYPD.

Georgiana Belfiore, of 220th Street, was pinned under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no arrests but the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Meanwhile, an 88-year-old man died Monday afternoon, March 14, three days after he was struck crossing Northern Boulevard at 147th Street, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, March 11, Thomas Soong, of 35th Avenue in Flushing, was found lying in the roadway with trauma to his head by officers from the 109th Precinct around 9:20 p.m. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was struck by a 2018 Honda Fit driven by a 52-year-old man who had exited the parking lot at 146-13 Northern Blvd. The vehicle entered the roadway, making a left turn into eastbound traffic mid-block when it struck Soong.

The driver remained on the scene and was not arrested, police said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.