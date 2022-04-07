Glendale man out on bail for grand larcenies busted in Fresh Meadows burglaries: DA

A Glendale man was arrested Wednesday, April 6, for allegedly breaking into two Fresh Meadows homes last week, according to authorities, after previously being arraigned on grand larceny charges in a separate incident last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights were acting on a tip when they arrested Emmanuel Rosario, 32, of 66th Street, and charged him with robbery and two counts of burglary, according to the NYPD.

Rosario allegedly broke into an apartment near 188th Street and 64th Avenue around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, where a 49-year-old woman was napping. She woke up to find Rosario standing over her bed while holding her cellphone, police said. The woman then jumped out of bed and chased the suspect out of her apartment.

As Rosario was exiting the Fresh Meadows apartment, he suddenly turned toward the victim and threw her against a wall while pinning her hands behind her, according to authorities. He then sexually abused her before running off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Flushing Hospital Medical Center where she was treated and released for a knee injury. Rosario has not been charged in the sex attack, but an NYPD spokesman said that charge could be added.

About a half hour after the assault occurred, Rosario allegedly broke into a shed at a home at 185th Street and 186th Lane. He entered the rear of the location through an unlocked back fence gate and removed power tools and a Razor scooter in the shed worth approximately $370. He then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Rosario is currently awaiting his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, where he was arraigned last month in a separate case. Rosario was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of escape and other crimes, according to court documents.

Rosario was at the intersection of 123rd Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill during the evening on March 9 when he rode up on a bicycle behind a woman and snatched her purse containing multiple credit cards and cash, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosario was arrested near 103-08 Lefferts Blvd. and placed in a patrol car to transport him to the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, when he slid to the opposite side of the car, opened the door from the inside and fled on foot. Officers re-apprehended him a short time later and brought him in where he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and a quantity of cocaine, according to court documents.

Rosario was arraigned at Queens Criminal Court on March 10 where bail was set at $1,000 bond/$1,000 cash. He posted bail following a March 15 court appearance, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.