JetBlue submits Spirit Airlines buyout

All-Cash Offer of $33 Per Share Represents a 52% Premium to Spirit’s Undisturbed Share Price on February 4, 2022, and a 50% Premium to Spirit’s Closing Price on April 4, 2022

Travelers Shouldn’t Have to Choose Between a Low Fare and a Great Experience; Accelerated JetBlue Growth Would Allow Combined Airline to Offer Both to More Customers in More Places

‘JetBlue Effect’ Is More Effective Than Ultra-Low-Cost Carriers in Introducing Competition and Bringing Down Legacy Carrier Fares

Combination Would Provide Job Growth and Opportunities for Crewmembers, a Strengthened Commitment to New York and Florida, and Expanded Reach of JetBlue’s Sustainability Efforts

Shareholders Would Benefit From JetBlue’s Enhanced Financial Strength, Accelerating Revenue Growth and Profitability; Expected to Deliver Run-Rate Operational Synergies of $600-700 Million and to be Accretive to EPS in Year One