Queens BP Richards accepting applications for CECs

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced on May 13 that his office is now accepting applications to serve on the Queens Community Education Councils (CECs). Potential applicants have until June 10 to apply for any of the four vacant positions.

The CEC vacancies Richards is looking to fill include two on CEC District 25, which covers Flushing, Beechhurst, College Point, Murray Hill, Whitestone and Willets Point; one on CEC District 26, overseeing Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose, Oakland Gardens, Fresh Meadows and Floral Park; and one on CEC District 29, which includes Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, St. Albans, Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Hollis and Rosedale.

Those who get appointed would serve the rest of a term, which concludes on June 30, 2023. Afterward, they would be eligible to be appointed for a full two-year term.

“As our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it has never been more important to ensure that all our children, regardless of ZIP code, receive the best education possible,” Queens Borough President Richards said. “Our CECs are critical to that process. I encourage Queens residents with an interest in strengthening our school system to exercise their voice and answer this call to service.”

CECs serve as part of New York City’s school governance structure, overseeing the elementary and middle schools within its respective community school district. They are responsible for advising and commenting on educational policies while also providing input to the chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy on district concerns. There are a total of seven community school districts in Queens.

Some of the duties of CEC members include attending monthly public meetings and visiting schools to see what educational needs those schools have. Additionally, CECs review their district’s educational programs and assess their effects on student achievement. They also approve zoning lines and submit a capital plan to the chancellor after holding public hearings on the district’s capital needs.

The open positions are each unpaid. Those who wish to fill out the applications must either be residents of New York City or own or operate a business within the community school district they are applying for in order to be eligible for the CEC positions.

Potential applicants need to fill out a membership application form online at queensbp.org/education.