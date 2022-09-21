Gamehaus, a new multifunctional entertainment venue and beer hall, opens in Long Island City

Gamehaus, a new two-floor indoor and outdoor multifunctional venue nestled in the heart of Long Island City, celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Gamehaus, located at 5-14 51st Ave., serves as a sporting club, restaurant, arcade and beer hall. The venue features a selection of over 20 beers from mostly NYC and tri-state area microbreweries, alongside an array of craft cocktails, mocktails and bar food, elevating comfort food classics.

The venue is a family-owned small business operated by co-owners Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (Somewhere Nowhere), a New York-based hospitality company.

“We wanted to create a multifunctional entertainment venue that best represents and appeals to the residents of our neighborhood,” Leong said. “Whether it be an individual looking for a place to have a great meal with a wide selection of beer, cocktail, mocktail options, to friends looking for a place to catch up while watching the big game, or a young family looking to host their kids birthday parties in our upstairs arcade and games loft. We aim to find a spot where there is something for everyone.”

The impressive 5,000 square-foot multifunctional space features over a dozen large-screen TVs along with its 11-foot tall LED video wall — one of, if not the largest of its kind in LIC — to watch every live sporting and top pay-per view events that pair alongside its array of arcade and table games. A small preview of its more comprehensive selection of arcade classics available on its upper level greets guests immediately upon arrival before stepping into the main arena.

With more than a dozen TVs scattered above each table and banquette area set on gray stone wall slabs, groups can personalize their Gamehaus experience by tuning into the game that means the most to them. The main floor centerpiece is the over 11-foot tall LED wall showcasing the most important games, allowing fans to root for their team, just in time for the start of the football season and the beginning of the baseball playoffs.

Immediately adjacent to its banquette seating is its main bar area, covered with stone gray bar top and a wood-paneled back bar adorned with three big screen TVs, so no one misses any action from the big games.

Up the stairs, marked by both a large Gamehaus sign and a towering restored chandelier, lies the main gaming area. The indoor/outdoor upstairs bar is home to most of the venue’s classic arcade games, including Pop-A-Shot, Skee Ball, Ms. Pacman, Atari Pong and Jurassic Park, with more to be added over time.

Additionally, Gamehaus boasts an array of classic table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, and chess, amongst others. In terms of the physical space, the venue plans offer memorable experiences in the metaverse powered by Nathan Leong of SWNW Lab to be announced in the coming weeks.

As for dining, Gamehaus will feature an elevated bar bites menu from Chef Tasha Abelson. The opening menu items include some tongue-in-cheek meals inspired by vintage arcade games: the Super Mushroom Burger ($18) with a marinated Portobello patty, garlic and herb sauce, tomato, served on a sesame bun; and Jalapeno Balls ($12) to tap into your Super Mario Bros fireballs. The Jalapeno Balls are nice and spicy, stuffed with cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, peppadew peppers and pecorino.

Other items, all prepared fresh in-house, includes the Signature Gamehaus Burger ($20) prepared with an organic beef patty American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house sauce served on a brioche bun; a Carbonara Burger ($20) which is prepared with an organic beef patty, sunny side up egg, caramelized onions, bacon, and parmesan); Tempura Calamari ($15); and a selection of wings ($15) available in tantalizing flavors, including: boneless buffalo, lemon pepper, mango habanero and cauliflower buffalo and tacos with shrimp, calamari and carnitas available.

To imbibe, the venue features 20 beers on tap rotating seasonally with an emphasis on NYC local and tri-state area brewers, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint and Keg & Lantern, to name a few, along with a selection of wines, perfect for game days.

Craft Cocktails feature selections with house-made cordial by mixing or redistilling spirits natural ingredients such as fresh juices, fruit, herbs and cream. Some examples include Watermelon Basil Cooler with Basil, Grey Goose, Lemon and a Watermelon wedge; a Nor’easter with St. Germaine, Rum, Passion Fruit Puree, Pineapple and Lime; and Gamehaus Buck with toasted pineapple, lime cordial, Anchos Reyes Verde, Resposado, and Great Jones Bourbon.

Gamehaus is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information on Gamehaus LIC, visit www.gamehausny.com.