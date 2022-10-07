Chain snatcher sought in 7 train robbery in Sunnyside: NYPD

A woman was robbed in broad daylight while she was riding in a 7 train in Sunnyside Monday, Oct. 17.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for the man who approached the 55-year-old victim and snatched two gold chains from her neck as the train pulled into the 46th Street subway station above Queens Boulevard, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the station out onto the Bliss Street Plaza and the woman was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the bald man trying to hail a cab on Queens Boulevard. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers and he was carrying a black bag.

An additional image shows the suspect wearing a red T-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants carrying the same black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.