Scooter-riding crocks rob elderly woman near Union Turnpike in Queens

Police from the 107th Precinct are searching for the two crooks who were riding a scooter as they attempted to rob a 68-year-old woman in Queens earlier this month.

Police say the woman was walking near 161st Street and Union Turnpike just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, when two men approached her while riding on a red and black motorized scooter. One of the men, who was riding as a passenger, attempted to remove the woman’s purse, but failed to do so.

The man then hopped off the scooter and snatched the woman’s chain from her neck before pushing her down to the ground, police said. The crooks then sped off in an unknown direction.

The woman sustained an injury to the back of her head and was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, according to authorities.