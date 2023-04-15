Scooter-riding crocks rob elderly woman near Union Turnpike in Queens

Police from the 107th Precinct are searching for the two crooks who were riding a scooter as they attempted to rob a 68-year-old woman in Queens earlier this month.
Police say the woman was walking near 161st Street and Union Turnpike just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, when two men approached her while riding on a red and black motorized scooter. One of the men, who was riding as a passenger, attempted to remove the woman’s purse, but failed to do so.
The man then hopped off the scooter and snatched the woman’s chain from her neck before pushing her down to the ground, police said. The crooks then sped off in an unknown direction.
The woman sustained an injury to the back of her head and was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, according to authorities.
Police said the stolen chain is valued at $3,000.
Both perpetrators have light skin complexions, according to the NYPD.
The suspect who was driving the scooter has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said. The suspect who was the passenger on the scooter has a thin build was last seen wearing a black mask, a blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and a black hood, black pants and black gloves.
Police on April 15 released surveillance images of the suspects that were obtained from the incident location
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.