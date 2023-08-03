Vandal flees Rockaway train station after using glass bottle to damage OMNY turnstile displays: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for the crook who used a glass bottle to “damage” three OMNY turnstile displays inside a Rockaway train station last month.

Police say the unidentified male suspect entered the vestibule of the Beach 67th Street train station in the Arverne section of Far Rockaway — within the confines of the 100th Precinct and Transit District 23 — at approximately 12:05 p.m. Sunday, July 23, before using a glass bottle to “damage” the OMNY turnstile displays.

After damaging the OMNY displays, the suspect headed inside the station where police sources say he then “attempted to damage” a token booth window with a long pole before fleeing the station on foot.

Despite the damage to the station, there were no reported injuries.

On Aug. 2, authorities released a video of the suspect entering the station through the turnstiles. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a dark complexion, medium build and facial hair. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and a black beanie hat.

As of Aug. 3, the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

OMNY, a contactless fare payment system, allows commuters to enter the platform using a smart device or credit card in lieu of the MTA’s traditional MetroCard. The system utilizes a screen reader display that the MTA first rolled out and attached to existing subway turnstiles in 2019.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.