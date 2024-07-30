Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat slicer cleanliness, sparks meat inspections and vegetable recalls

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Listeria outbreak spreading across several states is prompting shoppers to inspect their sliced deli meats more closely and has led to the removal of some meats and vegetables from store shelves.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control alerted the public this month to a recall of Boar’s Head Deli Meat products due to possible contamination of the foodborne bacterium Listeria monocytogenes — commonly referred to as Listeria.

Neighborhood supermarkets like Stop and Shop were forced to pull and discard all the products from its locations and all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area out of an abundance of caution, the grocer shared.

All Stop and Shop delis closed for a short time on Friday, July 26, to conduct a deep cleaning in all locations, including its 100 locations in New York, Stop and Shop shared.

“Ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority, and our deli associates are ready to serve our communities,” the company told QNS.

Boar’s Head recalled a series of its deli meats for the potential presence of Listera, including Board’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia, Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Garlic Bologna and Beef Bologna, all sliced in a deli and purchased on July 26 and earlier.

According to Middle Village deli owner Joe DiGangi of Mario’s Meats and Gourmet Deli, the Listeria outbreak is closely connected with the cleanliness of deli meat slicers.

“A lot of this is caused by dirty cold cut machines not being cleaned,” said DiGangi. “Or when you buy pre-sliced cold cuts that sit on the shelves.”

DiGangi said his deli cleans the machines four to five times a day and sells cold cuts to order mostly to maintain its vitality.

The potential exposure of Listeria on deli counters also put some vegetables, sold mostly at Aldi and Walmart, at risk according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Aldi locations recalled Freshire Farms bagged green beans 16 ounce bags and eight-ounce bagged jalapenos, among other individually sold products listed on the FDA website.

Bagged poblano peppers of 16 ounces, cubanelle peppers of 16 ounces, green beans, salad cucumbers at two pounds and serrano peppers at four ounces were on the product recall list at select Walmart locations. The company also recalled organic bell peppers, cucumbers, yellow squash and zucchini squash.

Overall, those most at risk are people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of the invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria and include fever, flu-like symptoms, muscle aches and fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

Experts advise people to clean out fridges if a contaminated product has touched any of its surfaces or other products at home.

Data from the CDC revealed that 34 people across the country had contracted Listeria, in 13 states, with a concentration of cases specifically in New York.