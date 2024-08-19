US Open launches immersive tennis-themed gaming arena with Roblox, Fortnite, more

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a new immersive physical gaming space for the upcoming US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Advantage Arena, a first-of-its-kind immersive gaming space, will allow fans to play and engage with several tennis-themed games and experiences at the US Open, including Fortnite, Champions of the Court on Roblox, TopSpin 2K25 and Tennis Clash.

The gaming space will be open to all US Open patrons throughout the duration of the tournament, including Fan Week, which runs from Aug. 19-25, and the main draw of the competition, which runs from Aug. 26 until Sep. 8.

Advantage Arena is located within the Chase Center on the grounds of the National Tennis Center and features 13 playable gaming stations where fans can compete against each other.

More than 3,500 prizes are up for grabs for fans who visit the Advantage Arena over the next three weeks, including free copies of TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition, a total of over 600,000 in-game redeemables on Roblox and unique unlockables within Tennis Clash.

Among the highlights of the tennis-themed games at the Advantage Arena is “Tennis Storm,” a new player-vs-player Fortnite minigame created exclusively for the US Open.

The last-player-standing minigame sees players use tennis racquets to hit explosive tennis balls scattered around an arena to eliminate opposing players.

Meanwhile, Champions of the Court allows fans to immerse themselves in the US Open by playing games in a virtual world, including singles and doubles matches against professional players. Champions of the Court, which launched at the 2023 US Open, also features treasure hunts and obstacle courses, in addition to the all-new Polo Ralph Lauren Photo Quest, giving U.S. players a chance to win real-life Ralph Lauren merchandise.

TopSpin 2K25 will give fans an opportunity to play inside a virtual Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Tennis Clash allows fans to play on virtual US Open courts and take part in virtual tennis tournaments.

Brian Ryerson, Head of Product and User Experience at the USTA, said the Advantage Arena offered an opportunity to take advantage of tennis’s growing presence in the gaming industry.

“Not only are we reaching more fans by collaborating with some of the most popular gaming titles in the world, the ‘Advantage Arena’ gives our fans on-site a number of new, fun ways to engage with tennis while also potentially drawing new fans to the US Open,” Ryerson said in a statement.