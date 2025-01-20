Man found stabbed to death at a Queens Village psychiatric facility Monday morning: NYPD

A 63-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a Queens Village psychiatric center on Monday morning and a bloody knife was found near his body. Via Google Maps

A 63-year-old man staying at a state-run psychiatric facility in Queens Village was found dead lying in a pool of blood Monday morning.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call at 10:36 a.m. about a man in need of medical attention at the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities at 80-45 Winchester Blvd. Officers found the victim lying face down in a pool of blood, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to the back of his neck and lower back, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation. He was found by a fellow patient.

EMS responded to the facility and pronounced the man dead at the crime scene. A bloody knife was recovered near the victim. There are no arrests, but a person of interest is being questioned. It is unclear if he is a suspect or a witness. The victim has not been identified pending proper family notification, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

The fatal stabbing is the 105th Precinct’s first homicide of 2015, according to CompStat.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses