Housing lottery opens for Rego Park apartments at former Shalimar Diner site, starting at $1,843

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 24 units at 63-68 Austin St. in Rego Park.

The building has 78 total units, with 54 being at market rate. Of the 24 units set aside, 19 are at 80% of the area median income with an asset limit of $124,240 and five are at 130% of the area median income and has an asset limit of $201,890.

Nine of the units at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,843. Up to three people can live in each unit as long as the residents combine for an annual income ranging from $69,086-$111,840.

The other ten units, at 80% of the area’s median income, are two-bedrooms, costing $2,188 a month in rent. Each unit can accommodate a household of up to five people. The required combined annual income for these units is $82,835-$134,160.

All five units set aside at 130% of the area median income are one-bedroom. The monthly rent for these units is $2,400. No more than three people can live in these units. Each household must be making $82,286-$181,740 in annual income.

Amenities available within each unit include air-conditioning, cable or satellite TV, patios or balconies, washers, dryers and high-end kitchen appliances. Tenants will be responsible for electricity and electric heat. However, stove cooking and hot water are included in the rent.

Other features available to residents of 63-68 Austin St. include garages, bike storage lockers, common area WiFi, a recreation room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, security cameras, a recycling center and an elevator. The building is smoke-free and allows service animals. It is also located close to P.S. 139Q: The Rego Park School. There is convenient access to public transportation through the nearby 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station, which services the E, F, M and R trains. The Q60 bus also has a stop in the area, at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 63rd Avenue.

The property was previously occupied by the Shalimar Diner. In November 2018, 63-38 Austin LLC and RW Austin LLC purchased the property for $6.5 million from Alderton Associates LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 63-68 Austin St. are required to meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by May 27. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 63-68 Austin Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.