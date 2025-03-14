Permits filed for 8-story residential building with 68 units in Far Rockaway

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story residential building with 68 housing units at the vacant lot occupying 11-27 Foam Pl. in Far Rockaway.

The proposed building would be 85 feet tall and yield 45,759 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 678 square feet across the 68 units, these residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the housing units, the proposed development, located between Smith Place and Beach 18th Street, would also feature a rear yard 51 feet long and 34 enclosed parking spaces. The property is also within close proximity to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue subway station, which services the Rockaway Park shuttle and the A train.

The building applications were submitted by Peter Abowitz. The architect of record for this proposed project is listed as Fischer Makooi Architects.

Since the property is currently just a vacant lot, it is highly unlikely that demolition permits will be necessary for this project. There has not yet been an estimated completion date provided for construction to wrap up.