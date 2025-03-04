St. John’s Episcopal Hospital partners with Plaza College to strengthen nursing workforce in Queens

Students from Plaza College are pictured with (from left): Sharon Brown Lawrence, Assistant Director of Education, Adelagun Adelaja, RN, Clinical Instructor, and Keisha-Ann Wisdom, DHA, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President of Patient Services & Chief Nursing Officer at EHS.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, has announced a new academic partnership with Plaza College to enhance its Nurse Residency Program, providing hands-on training and mentorship to aspiring nurses.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic education and professional practice while bolstering the future of healthcare in the borough.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, the need for well-prepared, competent, and confident nurses has never been greater. Our partnership with Plaza College bridges the gap between academic preparation and professional practice, strengthening the future of nursing and investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Denise Potts, DNP, MSN-Ed, RNC, EHS Assistant Vice President of Professional Practice.

As part of the partnership, nursing students from Plaza College, based in Forest Hills, will complete clinical rotations at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, gaining real-world experience in patient care while familiarizing themselves with the hospital’s culture and standards. Additionally, Plaza College will hold representation on the Nurse Residency Program Advisory Board, ensuring the program remains responsive to the evolving needs of nursing education and the healthcare industry.

The initiative also serves as a direct recruitment pipeline for St. John’s Nurse Residency Program, facilitating a seamless transition from student to professional nurse. The rotations will provide students with interdisciplinary learning opportunities, exposure to advanced medical technology, and engagement with evidence-based practices.

“Our partnership with Plaza College reflects our commitment to developing a skilled and compassionate workforce,” said Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, Chief Executive Officer of Episcopal Health Services. “By integrating academic excellence with hands-on clinical learning, we are preparing new nurses for success and ensuring our community receives the high-quality care they deserve for years to come.”

Chad Callahan, Provost of Plaza College, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in preparing nurses for specialized fields. “Plaza is very proud to be partnered with St. John’s Episcopal Hospital,” he said. “It is our mission to work together to prepare capable bedside nurses that can take on paramount specialties such as critical care, women’s health, pediatrics, and mental health. This partnership has afforded the students the opportunity to learn by interacting with patients from diverse and complex backgrounds. We look forward to expanding our partnership to include additional professions that will reinforce interdisciplinary collaboration within the healthcare industry.”

In addition to providing clinical training, Plaza College faculty will contribute insights to help refine St. John’s orientation and transition programs for new nurses. Aligning educational objectives with clinical expectations, the partnership fosters a structured and supportive learning environment that empowers new nurses with the skills and confidence needed for success.

“This endeavor is truly exciting because it keeps us closely connected to the academic environment, helps us attract and develop new nurses, and inspires our veteran nurses as they mentor the next generation,” said Keisha-Ann Wisdom, DHA, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President of Patient Services & Chief Nursing Officer at EHS.