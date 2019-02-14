Flushing YMCA unveils newly upgraded and renovated lobby to the public with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Flushing YMCA board members were joined by state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and Assemblyman Ron Kim on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the upgraded and renovated lobby to the public.

Board of Managers chair, Ling Xu, and several members of the Flushing Y Board, were in attendance Feb. 12 along with Executive Director Tiffany Dunbar, who presented the guests with the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon, and officially welcoming the new space to the building and neighborhood.

The renovations began in October 2018 and took 14 weeks to complete at the Flushing Y branch located at 138-46 Northern Blvd.

Designed by Manhattan firm Marvel Architects, the modern inspired space allows membership staff to interact with members on a more personal level, guest check-ins more easily, and opens the facility to bright, natural light and a more inviting flow to the busy day-to-day activity.

The new lobby includes built in benches for member comfort, and a digital signage to better inform members of events and updates. Additional office and work stations were added for more efficient staff operations, as well.

The estimated costs of the renovations were $420,000 with support from both local lawmakers; Kim donated $125k and Stavisky donated $105,000 for the project.

“We are very pleased with how the Flushing YMCA lobby renovations turned out and excited to put the space to good use for our community,” said Dunbar. “I am appreciative to all of our members, program participants and staff who were so adaptable and patient throughout this process. I think everyone is happy with the final result.”

The Flushing Y features state-of-the-art exercise equipment and two indoor pools, sports teams, immigrant services, and comprehensive childcare. The branch continues to welcome visitors from around the world, offering more than 125 hotel rooms and access to its world-class swimming and fitness facilities. The Flushing Y continues to build on its historic emphasis on aquatics, providing swimming classes for all ages and levels of ability.