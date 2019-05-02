Death of infant in South Ozone Park deemed a homicide: cops

Nearly one year later, the death of a 9-month-old boy who died while under the care of a babysitter in South Ozone Park has been officially ruled a homicide.

According to authorities, at 5:45 p.m. on June 14, 2018, officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a notification of an aided child at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital LIJ with apparent brain trauma.

The child, identified as 9-month-old Veto Garcia, was originally taken to Jamaica Hospital by EMS prior to being transferred to Cohen’s Hospital. He died of his injuries there on June 17, 2018.

An investigation found that at 10:10 a.m., Garcia was under the care of his babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, at her home on 117th Street in South Ozone Park when he began to suffer a seizure and was foaming at the mouth.

Singh was arrested on July 16, 2018 and charged with assault. On May 2, the NYPD announced that the medical examiner has declared Garcia’s death as a homicide.

Additional charges against Singh are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.