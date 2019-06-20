Trio of thieves take cash and apparel from unsuspecting victim in Alley Pond Park in Bayside

A trio of thieves ambushed a man in Alley Pond Park early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police from the 111th Precinct reported that just after midnight on June 18, a 21-year-old man was standing outside of his parked car using his cellphone at Kingsbury Avenue and Grand Central Parkway.

A few moments later, three men, one of which the victim knew, approached him and dragged him into the park. One suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head with a glass liquor bottle. Police said a second suspect attempted to stab the victim with a switchblade but was unsuccessful.

The three men stole $200 in cash, a pair of Adidas sneakers and glasses. They then got into a gray Toyota Camry and fled in an unknown direction.

Cops reported that the victim sustained an injury to the head but refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The victim said that the suspects were wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident.

