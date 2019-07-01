Knife-carrying men rob four stores in Maspeth, Middle Village & Ridgewood in six days: NYPD

Detectives are looking for three men connected to a series of knifepoint robberies at stores across Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood in recent weeks.

Police said that the incidents follow the same pattern as a recent robbery at a Maspeth cellphone store. At this time, law enforcement sources said, it’s not clear if the suspects are working together on the robberies.

According to authorities, at 10:25 p.m. on June 27, an unknown man entered Beach Bum Tanning, located at 62-06 Fresh Pond Rd. in Middle Village. He approached the front desk, pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

Law enforcement sources said the cashier complied, handing over $300 in cash. The suspect the fled the scene to parts unknown.

Cops described the suspect as a 45-year-old white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, grey sneakers and a white hat.

The next incident took place at 12:41 p.m. on June 28. That day, a different suspect entered a Metro PCS store, located at 71-05 Grand Ave. in Maspeth, holding a knife in his right hand and demanded cash from the register. The cashier complied, handing over $300 in cash, and the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Grand Avenue.

Police described this suspect as a 30-year-old white man with black hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans grey sneakers, a Yankees hat and sunglasses.

Finally, at 8:25 p.m. on June 28, another unknown man walked into O & A Hair Salon, located at 69-06 Fresh Pond Rd. in Ridgewood, displayed a knife and demanded cash. The cashier complied and handed over an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Hyundai with New Jersey license plates.

The NYPD described the perpetrator as a Hispanic man in his 40s with black hair, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark-colored shorts and grey sneakers.

There were no injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.