Howard Beach church burglarized for the second time this year: cops

Police are looking for the burglar who searched the sacristy of a Howard Beach church on Sunday afternoon but walked away with nothing.

According to the NYPD, the crook forced open the sacristy door of St. Helen’s Church at 157-10 83rd St. just before 2:40 p.m. on July 14. It was the second time in 2019 that the Howard Beach house of worship had been burglarized.

Once inside, law enforcement sources said, he searched the drawers and cabinets, but ultimately got cold feet and fled the church empty-handed.

Church officials reported the break-in to the 106th Precinct.

On July 15, the NYPD released a security camera image of the would-be burglar.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Back in April, two burglars hit St. Helen’s Church and swiped money out of the poor box in a separate incident.