Hungry man attacks Flushing restaurant employee with teapot because his order took too long: NYPD

Fed up with waiting for his food, a hungry man smacked a Flushing restaurant employee with a teapot, law enforcement sources said.

On July 15, the 109th Precinct tweeted out images of the hangry customer involved in the June 28 attack at Wanshun Seafood, located at 135-19 40th Rd.

At about 12:30 a.m. on June 28, police said, the unknown suspect got annoyed that his order was taking too long to be completed.

Authorities said the suspect proceeded to flip over the table where he was sitting, approached a 29-year-old male employee and smashed the employee’s head with a teapot. The suspect then fled the location on foot down 40th Road toward Main Street.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the scene. The victim suffered a minor injury.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.