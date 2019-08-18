No charges for husband who fatally ran over wife at a Maspeth gas station

Cops are still investigating a deadly incident at a Maspeth gas station on Saturday afternoon in which a Ridgewood man ran over his wife with their SUV.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 12:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the BP station located at 60-90 Eliot Ave.

According to published reports, Grove Street residents Isabel Ramirez-Cohetero, 51, and her husband were wiping down their 2006 Jeep SUV when the vehicle started going in reverse. The victim’s husband had apparently left the vehicle in the reverse gear when he had stepped out of it.

Police said that Cohetero’s husband managed to get inside the vehicle to try and get it to stop. In doing so, he hit the gas pedal, causing the SUV to accelerate — and subsequently struck his wife, who was behind the vehicle.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arriving, the officers found Ramirez-Cohetero unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics brought her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is still examining the case.