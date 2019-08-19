3-month-old baby found dead inside of Ozone Park apartment: cops

Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found unconscious inside of his Ozone Park home on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 19, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious infant inside an apartment on Cross Bay Boulevard near Linden Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 106th Precinct found 3-month-old Joseph Carucci on a bed in the home, unconscious and unresponsive.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Carucci did not have any signs of trauma and appeared to have rolled over in the bed.

EMS rushed Carucci to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. An NYPD spokesperson also indicated that the case does not appear to be criminal in nature.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

