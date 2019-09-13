Brick smashes police car’s windshield while officers responded to a call in the Rockaways

Photo via Twitter/@NYCPBA

Someone smashed the windshield of a police car that was responding to an emergency in Arverne early Friday morning, and the NYPD wants to know who it was.

According to authorities, at 6:52 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers from the 100th Precinct were responding to 911 call for help at 71-15 Beach Channel Dr. While the responding officers were inside, an unknown individual threw a large brick into the windshield of the marked police vehicle.

When the officers returned, they found the brick on the police car. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

 

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

