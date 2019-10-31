Woman critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Corona: NYPD

A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Corona on Wednesday night.

At 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 30, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of 97th Street and 55th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found a 47-year-old woman lying in the roadway with severe head trauma.

Sources say that the victim was trapped under the car; however, the NYPD could not confirm this detail at this time.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that a 43-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer southbound on 97th Place. When the driver made a righthand turn onto 55th Avenue toward 97th Street, he struck the victim, who was attempting to cross the street.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Video courtesy of Adam Balhetchet/Loudlabs News NYC