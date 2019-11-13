Cops seek crook who robbed fast food chain in Howard Beach

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who stole cash from a McDonald’s in Howard Beach on Monday night.

According to police, at 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 11, an unknown man approached a cashier at a McDonald’s located on 159-40 Cross Bay Blvd. The suspect proceeded to demand money from the employee and motioned to his wristband.

The employee complied and handed over $360 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On Nov. 12, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from the McDonald’s surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

