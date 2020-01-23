Brother of slain Queens gang member cuffed for revenge shooting

A Bronx man who lost his brother last year due to a gang-related shooting was arrested last week for committing a similar crime meant to avenge his brother’s death, prosecutors say.

Misael Flores Mosso, 24, was arraigned on charges of assault and attempted murder. He was remanded to custody on Jan. 16.

Flores Mosso’s brother, 20-year-old Abel Mosso, was murdered on Feb. 3, 2019 during a gang-related shooting at a Queens subway station. Mosso was a member of the 18th Street gang, having had a gang-related tattoo on his stomach at the time of his death. Video spread on social media of the attack, and later three reputed members of the MS-13 street gang were later arrested in connection to Mosso’s murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores Mosso is a member of 18th Street gang, a known rival of MS-13. Charges say that between 12:23 and 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2019, Flores Mosso allegedly shot a 23-year-old man on Roosevelt Avenue near 103rd Street in Corona. Police arrived on scene and found the victim, a known member of the Sureño 13 gang, lying near the train station with gunshot wounds to his torso and left shoulder.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Prior to his surgery, the victim told police that he knew the shooter was a member of the 18th Street gang and could identify him.

An eye witness to the crime, charges say, stated that he was supposed to meet with the victim and another individual when he saw Flores Mosso, who he identified as the “an 18th Street gang member whose brother was previously murdered by an MS-13 gang member on the 7 train subway platform at 90th Street,” allegedly saw the victim and the other individual running after hearing one shot fire out. Flores Mosso then allegedly chased after the victim and fired another shot at him.

The witness, who is an associate of the Sureño 13 gang, said that Flores Mosso was allegedly looking to shoot anyone in the Sureño 13 gang in retaliation for his brother’s murder. This witness later identified Flores Mosso from a photo array.

Video surveillance from the surrounding area allegedly showed a man matching Flores Mosso’s description fleeing the location wearing black Nike sneakers, a black jacket, black pants, a baseball cap and carrying a handgun. Flores Mosso was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019, and at the time of his arrest, he was wearing a hat and jacket that were allegedly consistent with what was on the surveillance footage. The victim later identified Flores Mosso from a police photo array.

A search of Misael’s phone found images of Flores Mosso and his brother making hand signs associated with the 18th Street gang.