Queens lawmaker to introduce bipartisan resolution commemorating 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

A Queens lawmaker is introducing a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, Jan. 27.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, joined by U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY), announced the resolution that will honor six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazi regime and the millions of other minorities whose lives were tragically cut short.

The measure also reaffirms the United States’ shared commitment to combating anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry whenever and wherever they arise.

Additionally, it supports continued educational efforts to teach future generations about the Holocaust, and pays tribute to Holocaust survivors who have shared their painful stories that serve as a warning to future generations. There are over 80,000 Holocaust survivors still living in the United States.

“Nearly 75 years ago, allied troops liberated Auschwitz and saw with their own eyes the Nazi regime’s evil and barbaric persecution of Jews and other minorities,” Meng said. “Since then, the United States has resolved to teach future generations about the Holocaust, and why anti-Semitism and bigotry must be fought whenever and wherever acts of hate occur. We must do all that we can in order to ensure that the adage ‘never again’ is realized.”

Following his visit to Auschwitz this week, walking through the gates where more than 1.1 million people perished, mostly European Jews, Deutch said, “We must give real and powerful meaning to ‘never again.’ Let us honor the survivors and ensure their dignity in their remaining years, and work to make sure our children learn of the horrors of the Holocaust so it never happens again. We can also honor the memories of all who were murdered by standing united against anti-semitism and fighting hatred in all its forms.”

Zeldin said the resolution strongly reaffirms the important pledge and resolves to combat anti-semitism in the modern world.

“Never again in any form can we allow this horribly unjust ending for the innocent lives of so many children, women and men. Thankfully, with the will and courage of our greatest generation and their service and sacrifice, ultimately, good triumphed over evil, but not before millions of lives were unfathomably cut short, tearing apart families, communities and nations,” Zeldin said.

The resolution is endorsed by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jewish Federations of North America, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Union of Reform Judaism, Union of Orthodox Congregations of America, American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, HIAS, B’nai Brith International, National Council of Jewish Women, American Zionist Movement, Jewish Women International, MERCAZ USA, National Association of Jewish Legislators, and Hadassah.

Five senators have introduced a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in the Senate.