NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens celebrates updated pediatric waiting area

Courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation officially dedicated its new Starlight Site in the hospital’s Pediatric Clinic on Jan. 31. The dedication is a result of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $1.5 million partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The completed Starlight Site transforms NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens’ pediatric waiting area into an updated, brighter, and happier space for its pediatric patients and their families. Upgrades to the waiting room includes: a private lactation room with a floral mural and bamboo wainscoting; a freshly-painted sub-waiting area featuring custom-painted child-friendly murals; a phlebotomy room featuring a new mural and two painted ceiling tiles; a reading nook for young children; and a tween-teen waiting area that includes a new Virtual Reality Learning Center.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens celebrates new ExpressCare Clinic
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens celebrates new ExpressCare Clinic
First phase of emergency room expansion at Queens Hospital in Jamaica is wrapped up
First phase of emergency room expansion at Queens Hospital in Jamaica is wrapped up


Skip to toolbar