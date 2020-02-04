NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens celebrates updated pediatric waiting area

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation officially dedicated its new Starlight Site in the hospital’s Pediatric Clinic on Jan. 31. The dedication is a result of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $1.5 million partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The completed Starlight Site transforms NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens’ pediatric waiting area into an updated, brighter, and happier space for its pediatric patients and their families. Upgrades to the waiting room includes: a private lactation room with a floral mural and bamboo wainscoting; a freshly-painted sub-waiting area featuring custom-painted child-friendly murals; a phlebotomy room featuring a new mural and two painted ceiling tiles; a reading nook for young children; and a tween-teen waiting area that includes a new Virtual Reality Learning Center.