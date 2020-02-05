Big winner: Take-5 ticket worth over $64,000 sold at Corona deli

For the second time in a week, a top-prize winning Take-5 lottery ticket was purchased in Queens. This time, the winning ticket, worth over $64,000, was sold by a Corona deli.

The winning ticket was sold for the Feb. 1 drawing and was purchased at Flor Azteca Deli & Grocery, located at 48-12 104th St. The ticket has yet to be claimed, according to a spokesperson from the New York State Gaming Commission. The owners of the deli did not respond to request for comment.

Just two days before, on Jan. 30, a winning Take-5 ticket worth $58,206.50 was purchased at a Stop-N-Go in Astoria.

The Take-5 drawing, which is televised every day at 11:21 p.m., involves selecting five random numbers between one and 39. The winner has up to one year from the time of the drawing to claim the prize.

The New York Lottery — of which Take-5 is a part — is the largest and most profitable in the country, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the lottery contributed $3.47 billion to help support education in the state, the commission says.