These New York City schools have closed or altered schedules due to coronavirus

The following is a list of schools and universities across New York City that have either ordered closings or altered their schedules due to the coronavirus outbreak:

St. John’s University — Effective Thursday, March 12, St. John’s will preemptively shift to online instruction at all locations. Classes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10-11, have been cancelled. Online instruction will continue through Friday, March 27. All university events have been cancelled through March 27. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases connected to any St. John’s campuses at this time.

Challenge Charter Schools — The Far Rockaway schools will be closed March 11-13 for what was described as “comprehensive sanitation.” Classes will resume Monday, March 16.

Brooklyn Friends School — Campus closed March 10-13; spring break camp for elementary students, scheduled for March 18-22, also cancelled. According to the school, a relative of a Brooklyn Friends community member may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Columbia University and Barnard College — Classes cancelled on March 10. Online instruction only through March 13. There are no classes next week due to the previously scheduled spring break. Columbia University indicated that a member of its faculty has self-quarantined due to coronavirus exposure.

Fordham University — Classes cancelled Tuesday, March 10. Classes will resume with an online instruction format on Wednesday, March 11, and continue through the end of the week. Fordham’s spring break is March 14-22. After spring break, online instruction will resume until further notice. All university events, except for certain athletic programs, are cancelled through at least March 29.

New York Institute of Technology — All campuses closed March 10 for disinfection. The school’s Auditorium on Broadway is closed until further notice.

New York University — The university will hold online instruction only beginning March 11. Spring break is scheduled for the week of March 15. Classes will resume on March 23 with online instruction only.

The Brearley School — School closed through Friday, March 13, after it was reported that a parent was tested for coronavirus.

Horace Mann School — All classes have been cancelled through March 31.

Yeshiva University — Classes on the Beren and Wilf campuses have been cancelled for the week; they will resume on Monday, March 16. Online instruction for its graduate program will resume Wednesday, March 11. A Yeshiva University student, the son of a New Rochelle man sickened by coronavirus last week, tested positive for the illness and is quarantined at home.

If your school is closing or changing its class schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, email editorial@qns.com.