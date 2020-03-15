Diocese of Brooklyn confirms coronavirus case at Queens church

The Diocese of Brooklyn confirmed Sunday that a member of the parish community at a Queens Village church has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Diocese said that it learned of the positive case at Incarnation Roman Catholic Church — located at 8943 Francis Lewis Blvd. — on Saturday and that the individual attended the noon Mass on Sunday, March 8.

The Diocese said that Incarnation Church is closed and undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization, with approved disinfectants, following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masses on Sunday, March 15, have been held in the auditorium.

The Diocese also announced that it has canceled all Bases until further notice, effective Monday, March 16. Churches will remain open for private prayer, but Catholics are urged to check with parish rectories regarding a specific parish’s schedule, the Diocese said in a statement Sunday.

“At all times, but especially now, the safety and well-being of our faith community is our primary concern. The Diocese of Brooklyn will continue to deliver important information in a timely manner,” the Diocese’s statement read.