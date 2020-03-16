Mayor to sign order closing clubs, theaters and limiting restaurant services to prevent coronavirus spread

More businesses are closing down in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus in New York City.

Mayor de Blasio is signing an executive order that will limit restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. The order will also close nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues.

The order will go into effect at 9 a.m. on March 17.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” said de Blasio. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

This decision comes in the wake of the mayor’s announcement to close down New York City public schools, which are expected to stay closed until at least April 20.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” said de Blasio. “We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors.”

The Wildlife Conservation Society also announced that as of March 16, they will be temporarily closing the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. All education and public programs will be canceled until further notice.

“We are committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers, guests and community. We will provide updates and information on when we will reopen the parks and resume normal operations,” said WCS in a statement.

While the parks are closed, essential animal care and operations staff will continue to provide care for our animals and make sure all essential life support and other vital systems continue to operate without disruption. The WCS will honor previously purchased zoo tickets for any future date in 2020, and all WCS memberships will be extended.