New York City EMS is calling for public’s help during COVID-19 crisis

F.D.N.Y. Local 2507, the union representing more than 4,000 uniformed Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics and other first responders for the City of New York is urging residents to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating gear and supplies to keep them safe.

Specific gear and supplies currently needed to protect EMTs and the public include N95 masks, surgical masks, medical goggles, hand sanitizer and bleach.

To ensure the items get into the hands of first responders, people are asked to drop off the critically needed gear and supplies in a plastic bag outside the Local F.D.N.Y 2507 office at 150-39 14th Ave. in Whitestone. People who do not have excess gear or supplies can also donate money at www.emsfdnyhelpfund.com/donate.

“The EMSFDNY HelpFund helps first responders battling medical issues, debilitating injuries and personal tragedies,” F.D.N.Y. Local 2507 Vice President Michael Greco said. “Every day our members put themselves in harm’s way to keep their community safe. During this unprecedented pandemic, it’s unfortunate but inevitable, that first responders will become infected with the virus and when that happens, we need to be there for them. By donating gear and supplies, people can help keep our first responders safe on the job, and by making a financial contribution they can ensure their welfare if tragedy strikes.”