Two more NYPD members succumb to illness as coronavirus pandemic rages on

A school safety agent assigned to Queens and a police administrative aide who worked in Brooklyn have died after contracting coronavirus symptoms, the NYPD announced Monday evening.

School Safety Agent Sabrina Jefferson worked in the Patrol Borough Queens South School Safety Unit and was assigned to the 113th Precinct in southeast Queens. She died from COVID-19 complications Sunday, March 29.

On Monday, Senior Police Administrative Aide Gwendolyn King, who was assigned to Police Service Area 3 in Brooklyn, succumbed to suspected coronavirus complications on Monday. The department is awaiting her test results.

They were the latest members of the NYPD to fall ill to coronavirus. Over the weekend, Bronx Detective Cedric Dixon became the first uniformed member of the department to die from the virus. One Police Plaza custodian Dennis Dixon and Police Administrative Aide Jocamina Barr Brown also perished last week.

More police officers are now out sick as a result of coronavirus. On Monday, the NYPD advised that 5,199 uniformed members were on sick report, accounting for 14.4% of the entire workforce. To date, 824 officers and officials, and 106 civilian NYPD members, have tested positive for the illness.