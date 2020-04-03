Queens Councilman Barry Grodenchik tests positive for COVID-19

Councilman Barry Grodenchik is the latest Queens politician who has tested positive for COVID-19. The elected official took to Twitter on April 2 to share the news of his diagnosis.

“Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been home with my family since March 14 and have had no physical contact with anyone else during that time. I’m starting to feel much better and will continue to remain in isolation until I’m fully recovered,” Grodenchik said on Twitter.

Just one day before Grodenchik’s announcement, fellow Queens Councilman Paul Vallone confirmed that he also tested positive for the virus.

“I have been and will continue to be in regular communication with my staff, who are working hard to serve the residents of Eastern Queens. Please stay safe,” said Grodenchik.

Grodenchik added that although his office was not receiving visitors, his staff is still available by telephone and email. To reach the councilman’s office call 718-468-0137 or email M23@council.nyc.gov.