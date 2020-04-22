Northwell Health opens temporary health facility in western Long Island

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In response to the strain put on hospitals and healthcare facilities across the region, Northwell Health announced the opening of a temporary outpatient care facility so serve low-acuity, urgent care and recovering patients around southeast Queens and southwest Nassau County on Wednesday, April 22.

The facility, located at Sh’or Yoshuv Rabbinical College in Lawrence, NY, will serve as an assessment center for those in need of urgent care or low-acuity treatment and will be staffed by Northwell Health physicians and clinical volunteers. The rabbinical school, prior to Northwell’s announcement, was temporarily closed.

“We are pleased to have been invited to partner with the community to fulfill the medical needs of the region as the nature and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Michael Goldberg, the executive director of Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “This temporary clinical facility, run in concert with Hatzolah Air, is a unique way to provide routine care to local residents, avoiding the need for hospital emergency care.”

The temporary health facility – located at 1 Cedar Lawn Ave., Lawrence – was put together with the help of community leaders.

“We’re thankful that the worst did not come to pass and that the facility we developed can be used to heal those most impacted by this pandemic,” said Rabbi Boruch Bender, the founder and president of Achiezer, a resource center that brought together community leaders to create and equip the facility. “We appreciate the ongoing support offered by Northwell Health, their front line clinicians and those clinicians from our community who volunteered to work in the facility.”

Visitation and access to the facility will be limited in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Northwell Health facility will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 718-316-6868.