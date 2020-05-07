NYC-based health nonprofit launches smartphone app to manage COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASON COHEN

Public Health Solutions, the largest health nonprofit serving New York City, announced Monday that it would be offering its employees breakthrough technology to monitor and manage health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Medical Brain, an app created by healthPrecision, combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with medical expertise, including the latest guidelines from the CDC and the health departments of New York State and New York City (DOHMH).

A support system that’s available 24/7 on Apple and Android devices, the Medical Brain provides accurate, up-to-date and real-time guidance to healthcare and other essential workers in monitoring for potential COVID-19 symptoms and disease status. It also guides workers to take the appropriate actions to protect their health and reduce exposure for colleagues and families they serve, in compliance with NYC’s DOHMH and New York State’s DOH.

“Our dedicated public health professionals are working tirelessly to ensure all New Yorkers have continued access to the supportive services they need, including health insurance enrollment, SNAP benefits, WIC services, maternal and child health programs,” said Lisa David, president and CEO of Public Health Solutions. “The COVID-19 Medical Brain is an important assistant that helps our employees assess their COVID-19 exposure and status, and guides them in taking the necessary actions to stay healthy and protect the people they interact with each day.”

The following is a list of individuals who can use the COVID-19 Medical Brain app:

Healthcare workers: In response to the crisis, some states have issued regulatory actions, requiring hospitals to monitor and report employees’ COVID-19 exposure, symptoms, and status on a daily basis. These regulations provide specific guidance on how healthcare workers should act when having COVID-19 related symptoms or develop different stages of the disease.

Similar to healthcare workers, states have issued guidance for essential workers to monitor their symptoms. Employees: The Medical Brain is available to companies to help them reopen their businesses and bring workers back safely. The COVID-19 Medical Brain assists employees with symptom and exposure monitoring, and guides them to medical care or support, when needed. Information is shared with a company command center for a real-time, company-wide view of employee COVID-19 risk, with actionable information for workforce management and troubleshooting for as long as the COVID-19 risk lasts.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.