Quantcast
Community Board 5 to host monthly meeting and public hearing – QNS.com
Ridgewood

Community Board 5 to host monthly meeting and public hearing

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

Community Board 5 will host a virtual public hearing and forum during their monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The agenda includes public hearings on local business applications, a public forum, a review of current applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages locally, a review of current building demolition notices, recommendations for the city’s fiscal year 2022 Capital and Expense Budget Priorities as it pertains to the neighborhoods Community Board 5 represents, and committee reports.

The meeting will take place via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed via YouTube as well as on Community Board 5’s website at nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Members of the public are asked to submit any statements or announcements that are addressed to the Board via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Individuals who want to submit testimony — which must be three minutes or less — for the public forum should submit it typed are asked to pre-register by calling Board’s office at 718-366-1834 or emailing at qn05@cb.nyc.gov.

Testimonies will be read into the record by the community board’s district manager or chairperson.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York