Community Board 5 to host monthly meeting and public hearing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Community Board 5 will host a virtual public hearing and forum during their monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The agenda includes public hearings on local business applications, a public forum, a review of current applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages locally, a review of current building demolition notices, recommendations for the city’s fiscal year 2022 Capital and Expense Budget Priorities as it pertains to the neighborhoods Community Board 5 represents, and committee reports.

The meeting will take place via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed via YouTube as well as on Community Board 5’s website at nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Members of the public are asked to submit any statements or announcements that are addressed to the Board via email at qn05@cb.nyc.gov before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Individuals who want to submit testimony — which must be three minutes or less — for the public forum should submit it typed are asked to pre-register by calling Board’s office at 718-366-1834 or emailing at qn05@cb.nyc.gov.

Testimonies will be read into the record by the community board’s district manager or chairperson.