Quantcast
Queens Village deli sells winning lotto ticket worth over $28,000 – QNS.com
Queens Village

Queens Village deli sells winning lotto ticket worth over $28,000

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
REUTERS/Mike Sugar

Queens just keeps on winning.

A winning Take-5 lottery ticket, worth more than $28,300, was sold at a Queens Village deli and selected for the Nov. 18 Take-5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Thursday.

The winning ticket, which split the prize with a winning ticket sold in Brooklyn, was sold at Deli For Big Belly, located at 212-15 Jamaica Ave.

The winning Take-5 ticket is the second sold in Queens this month. On Nov. 12, a Take-5 ticket, worth around $56,000, was sold at a South Ozone Park deli.

A little less than a month before that, a ticket worth nearly $52,400 was sold at a Ridgewood convenience store and selected for the Oct. 25 drawing.

Take-5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 and are selected every night at 10:30 p.m.

Winning ticket holders have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York