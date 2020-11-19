Queens Village deli sells winning lotto ticket worth over $28,000 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens just keeps on winning.

A winning Take-5 lottery ticket, worth more than $28,300, was sold at a Queens Village deli and selected for the Nov. 18 Take-5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Thursday.

The winning ticket, which split the prize with a winning ticket sold in Brooklyn, was sold at Deli For Big Belly, located at 212-15 Jamaica Ave.

The winning Take-5 ticket is the second sold in Queens this month. On Nov. 12, a Take-5 ticket, worth around $56,000, was sold at a South Ozone Park deli.

A little less than a month before that, a ticket worth nearly $52,400 was sold at a Ridgewood convenience store and selected for the Oct. 25 drawing.

Take-5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 and are selected every night at 10:30 p.m.

Winning ticket holders have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.