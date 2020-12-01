Grand Street Bridge to close for maintenance on upcoming Saturdays – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek for three Saturdays in December.

The DOT’s Division of Bridges announced it will be conducting maintenance, which means it will be fully closed to traffic during work hours. The two-lane local bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn will be closed on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DOT suggests drivers may use Metropolitan Avenue as an alternate route.

Community members and local elected officials have called on the city to renovate the nearly 120-year-old bridge for many years now. DOT set out to design and reconstruct the bridge in response to their push, and began to survey the area in 2019.

The project is currently in the pre-scoping phase of preliminary design, with a final design anticipated in 2023 and anticipated construction between 2026 and 2029, according to a DOT spokesperson.