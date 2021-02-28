Video shows Flushing home invaders attacking woman and putting gun to her head – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD released disturbing video Sunday morning of a violent Flushing home invasion in which two brutes attacked a woman in her apartment and pointed a gun at her head.

Cops said the violence occurred at about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 at an undisclosed location in Flushing, within the confines of the 109th Precinct.

According to law enforcement sources, the two suspects followed the 35-year-old woman into her home after she took out the trash.

The video, taken from inside the victim’s apartment, shows the brutal struggle that unfolded between the victim and the two invaders.

She struggles mightily to fend off the attackers — one of whom brandishing a black handgun — as they work to restrain her on the floor.

At one point, she sits up — and the gun-toting suspect then wraps his arm around her neck and points his weapon at her head, threatening to shoot.

The other suspect then tries to restrain the woman’s wrists with a cable tie, and when she continues struggling, he and the armed invader then drag her into another room, out of the camera’s sight.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks removed $3,000 in cash, as well as two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton purse and credit cards from the victim’s home. They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police sources said the victim was not seriously injured.

Cops described both attackers as Asian men with skinny builds who wore black masks and black clothing. One of the suspects is shown on the camera wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “OFF THE WALL” written on the back.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.