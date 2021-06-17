Queens Farm produce stand reopens at Jamaica Hospital on Friday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A farm stand in front of Jamaica Hospital is returning for the first time since the start of COVID-19.

Starting on Friday, June 18, patrons can come to the hospital’s “Axel” Building at 134-20 Jamaica Ave. to purchase fresh and locally grown produce. The stand first opened in 2019 as a collaboration between the hospital and Queens Farm and was the first partnership between the farm and a healthcare organization since 1975.

The farm stand will be open for 21 consecutive weeks from June 18 through Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We are proud to partner with Jamaica Hospital to help them bring farm-fresh produce to neighborhoods in need,” Queens County Farm Museum Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin said back in 2019. “Our missions align so this partnership makes a lot of sense. We plan to expand upon this work to support other food-insecure communities and communities that are defined as food swamps.”

Queens Farm has been owned by several landowners and developers since its inception in 1697, making it the longest continually farmed sites in New York state. Currently, it grows over 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

The Jamaica Hospital farm stand is one of three operated by Queens Farm. The original farm stand is onsite at Queens Farm and a third farm stand is set to open in July in front of Queens Borough Hall.

Patrons to the Jamaica Hospital stand can use SNAP/EBT benefits, WIC, FMNP Checks, Health Bucks Fresh Connect Checks along with cash, credit and debit cards.