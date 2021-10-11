Free mammogram screening coming to Rockaway Beach library

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A free mammogram screening event hosted by Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato will be coming to the Peninsula Public Library in Rockaway Beach in November.

The event will run on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the library, located at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd. Registration by Oct. 20 is required for the screening, as walk-ins will not be permitted. The screening is available to those between the ages of 40 and 50 with health insurance or between the ages of 50 and 79 without health insurance. Those who have had a mammogram within the last 12 months are not eligible.

Registrants must currently be living in New York City.

“Getting screened for breast cancer is so important, and can truly save lives,” Pheffer Amato said. “Early detection of this disease can lead to much better outcomes, which is why I’m happy to partner with the American Italian Cancer Foundation to ensure that more women can get screened. I encourage as many women as possible to attend these events to get screened and take control of your health.”

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast, and for many women it is the best way to find breast cancer early, according to the CDC. Having a mammogram screening can lower risk of dying from breast cancer.

To register for the Nov. 10 event, call 718-945-9550 or email amatos@nyassembly.gov.