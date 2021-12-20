Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The hot streak won’t stop — with a new round of winning lottery tickets sold in Jamaica and Forest Hills.

A ticket worth $20,649 was purchased at SC & IT INC, located at 97-44 Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, which won the Dec. 9 Take 5 lottery. Another ticket for the Dec. 15 lottery worth $20,599, was purchased at BNA Quick Stop, located at 100-11 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.

Queens has been especially lucky this year in 2021 with multiple winners spanning across the whole borough. Recently, winning tickets were sold in Ridgewood, Whitestone and Corona.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket need to check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers on their card for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

The Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Then the drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York State lottery continues to be one of the highest awarding lotteries in the world and has given out billions since being established in 1967. The New York State lottery has also contributed billions of dollars into the education system through the sale of tickets.

For more information about the New York State lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.