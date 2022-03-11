Man faces felony charges after shoving 3-year-old girl to the ground in Flushing: NYPD

A man with at least eight prior arrests faces felony charges after flipping over a wagon and injuring a 3-year-old girl Friday in Flushing, according to law enforcement sources.

Police say the suspect, Christopher Elder, of 65th Avenue in Flushing, allegedly approached the girl’s grandmother on 45th Avenue and Robinson Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. on March 11. He began yelling at her and proceeded to flip over a wagon in which the 3-year-old girl was riding. The girl fell to the ground and suffered a laceration on her head, police said.

Elder fled the scene.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS, who transported the girl to Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Officers canvassed the area, found Elder at 45th Avenue and Kissena Boulevard and took him into custody.

Elder, who was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation, was charged with felony assault and felony reckless endangerment, as well as acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment — both misdemeanors, according to authorities.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. told QNS he wished “nothing but the best for this little girl and her family as she recovers from this traumatic incident.”

Police sources told QNS that Elder on Friday was additionally charged with assault in a separate incident.

On Feb. 25, he allegedly struck a 30-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle on February 25 at a U-Haul location along the Bronx-Queens Expressway, according to a police spokesperson.

Elder’s record also includes an assault charge for allegedly shoving a 26-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter to the ground on Dec. 11 in Flushing and punching each of them in the face.

Councilwoman Sandra Ung said she was “disturbed” to hear of the incident that left the 3-year-old girl injured.

“I am glad the 109th Precinct made a quick arrest, but with eight prior arrests and a history of mental illness, it’s vital this individual is taken off the streets,” Ung said. “My office is in contact with the 109th Precinct and will be following this closely.”

Richards also said his office would “closely monitor the progress of this case.”