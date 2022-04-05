Bye Bye Bobo K9

Cherished JFK CBP K9 retires

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees at John F. Kennedy International Airport recently said goodbye to retiring CBP Agriculture K-9 Bobo, an eight-year-old black Labrador, who spent five years with CBP at JFK.

“We grew accustomed to watching Bobo enthusiastically protect the nation against prohibited animal and plant products,” said Frank Russo, Director, Field Operations New York. “We are going to miss seeing him in action.”

Bobo began his service in 2017 when he was donated from Putnam County Animal Control Center in Georgia. He attended the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan, GA. After 10 weeks of training, he was assigned to the John F. Kennedy International Airport where he served during his entire career.