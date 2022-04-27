Celebrating Extraordinary STEM Teachers in New York City Public High Schools

Fund for the City of New York & The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Congratulate the Winners of the 2022 Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science & Mathematics

Since 2009, the Fund for the City of New York has honored exceptional educators with the Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics in New York City public high schools. The awards cast a spotlight on educators who achieve superb results while inspiring youth to excel in science and mathematics and pursue careers in related fields.

This year’s awards honor seven exemplary teachers and symbolize our collective appreciation for educators across New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Bianchi

Energy Tech High School, Queens, NY

Mr. Bianchi teaches engineering, computer science, and robotics, and is a Math for America Master Teacher. Hope Barter, Energy Tech High School Principal remarks, “[Joel] is solution-oriented, super creative, passionate, generous. He has lofty goals for his students, and he works incredibly hard to help them meet those goals.”

Francesca DiPietro

Queens High School of Teaching, Queens, NY

Ms. DiPietro teaches algebra, geometry, and trigonometry as a Special Education Math Teacher. “She started me thinking seriously about my future, and how to set and reach goals for what I want to do with my life,” says former student Cindy Flores. “I decided I want to be an engineer, and now I’ve got a plan to become one, starting with college.”

Jeff Hamilton

Marble Hill School for International Studies, Bronx, NY

Mr. Hamilton teaches algebra, geometry, and calculus, serves as a Peer Collaborative Teacher, and is a Master Teacher at Math for America. “Jeff’s classroom is a model in our school,” says Jason Garofalo, Marble Hill mathematics teacher. “If you want to see best practices, exciting learning experiences, enthusiastic students, and creative teaching—just put your head inside the door of his classroom.”

Kimberly Lau

Midwood High School, Brooklyn, NY

Ms. Lau teaches chemistry, ocean science, and culinary science, and is a Master Teacher at Math for America. “I learned a great deal about science in the classes I took with Ms. Lau,” says former Midwood student Alyssa Kattan. “But she also taught me so much more, including how to aim high.”

Elisa Margarita

Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn, NY

Dr. Margarita teaches environmental science and science research, and coaches an award-winning Envirothon team. “Dr. Margarita is the most loving and passionate educator I have ever had the honor of learning from,” said former student Ada Luo. “She changed my life.”

Shanua Newton-Rodriguez

Bronx Academy for Software Engineering (BASE), Bronx, NY

Ms. Newton-Rodriguez teaches computer science and offers an after-school cyber security curriculum. “She helped us create the 10th and 11th grade sequence, which gave students the option of taking different programming language courses,” said BASE Principal, David Newman. “She’s a natural leader for our school.”

Amanda Valenti

Columbia Secondary School, Manhattan, NY

Ms. Valenti teaches physics and engineering, and previously served as head of the Engineering Department. “Ms. Valenti plans everything with a focus on student engagement in mind,” says CSS Assistant Principal Marisol Weiner. “She believes that if she can gain their attention, or have them enjoy manipulating the materials, they will be thirsty to understand the concepts.”

Visit fcny.org to nominate a teacher for next year’s award.