Nao Medical opens new urgent and primary care location in LIC

Nao Medical opened its fifth urgent care facility in Queens last week, May 10, with the new location in Long Island City at 30-07 36th Ave.

Nao Medical has 14 locations throughout New York City and Long Island. The community-based walk-in healthcare provider is now expanding its services from urgent care to primary care — which includes mental health and wellness services, occupational medicine and more.

Formerly known as Statcare, Nao Medical also provided free COVID vaccination and booster shots to launch the opening of its 1,500-square-foot facility in Long Island City.

Founders of Nao Medical, Dr. Priti Jain and Dr. Sandeep Jain, both said that their mission has always been to “bring back a human approach to healthcare.”

“We started our physician-owned business back in 2009 with only a handful of employees and are honored to serve local residents throughout New York City and Long Island, bridging the gap between emergency and primary care — especially in communities without access to affordable primary healthcare,” Dr. Priti Jain.

Dr. Priti Jain spent over 20 years as an ER doctor before opening her own urgent care.

Nao Medical has offices in Jamaica, Corona, Jackson Heights and Astoria. Founded in 2009, Nao Medical has grown to have nearly 400 employees, along with a fleet of mobile care sites. Four new locations are scheduled to open in the Bronx, Mineola, Baldwin and Bayshore.

“We are a physician-owned business, so this is a work of passion for us,” Dr. Sandeep Jain said. “‘Nao’ means boat in Hindi which the founders view as us taking our patients in a boat across troubled waters to safety and heal. We mean what we say in the name.”

During the pandemic, Nao Medical remained open, serving over 700,000 New Yorkers with much-needed access to COVID PCR tests, rapid tests and antibody fusions. Providers also went into communities with the mobile units to administer 5,000 vaccinations.

Just recently, Nao Medical introduced at-home services, which will be available in all five boroughs and Long Island. A provider could bring COVID tests, IV fusion services and blood tests. At-home visits are free and services are covered by insurance or paid out of pocket.

The clinic also utilizes technologies to schedule, cancel or change appointments, as well as using their app for payment. For more information on their facilities and care, visit naomedical.com.